TGPSC plans monthly job notifications

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Monday announced a series of reforms aimed at streamlining the recruitment process, including plans to issue two to three job notifications every month and adopt a model similar to the UPSC’s Pratibha Setu initiative to improve employment opportunities for aspirants.

Addressing a press conference, TGPSC Chairman Burra Venkatesham said three notifications relating to engineering posts would be released on Tuesday. He added that the Commission plans to issue five to six notifications during the current month.

Venkatesham said several recruitment categories have very few vacancies, with around 28 categories having only one post each and 25 categories fewer than five. He said the Finance Department has approved recruitment for around 3,800 posts, including 1,393 Forest Beat Officer (FBO) posts.

The commission is also planning to launch ‘Pratibha Bharati’, modelled on the UPSC’s Pratibha Setu programme, to connect candidates who narrowly miss final selection in competitive examinations with private sector employers.

Highlighting examination reforms, Venkatesham said TGPSC plans to expand computer-based tests (CBTs) to most recruitment examinations, replacing the cumbersome OMR-based system. He said CBTs would improve security, enable quicker question paper generation and allow candidates to know their marks immediately after completing the test, ensuring greater transparency.