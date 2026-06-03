68.3% voter mapping completed, says CEO

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), C Sudharsan Reddy on Tuesday informed Election Commission of India (ECI) officials that 68.3 per cent of mapping for Phase-III of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state.

To assess the preparedness for Phase-III of the SIR in Telangana, a review meeting was conducted at BRKR Bhavan.

The meeting was led by senior ECI officials, including Principal Secretary Avinash Kumar and Under Secretary Sanjay Kumar. It was attended by the Commissioner of GHMC and DEO, Hyderabad, Collector and District Election Officer, as well as the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) of Hyderabad and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

Sudharsan Reddy briefed the officials on details of the Assembly constituencies, the manpower drafted for SIR and the setting up of help desks.

The ECI officials gave a comprehensive presentation on the SIR. They further explained the importance of the SIR and detailed the key steps involved in the process: The Enumeration Phase (Online/Offline), the draft publication of the electoral roll, the filing and disposal of claims and objections, the issuance and disposal of notices, and the final publication of the rolls.

The ECI officials stressed the need to remain vigilant while filling out and collecting enumeration forms.

They instructed officials to widely publicise the online submission of enumeration forms via the official portal (voters.eci.gov.in), as well as the “Book a Call” facility, which helps voters get quick information about the SIR.