BRS leader KT Rama Rao urges people to prepare for another movement

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao and other party leaders on Tuesday called upon the people to prepare for another movement to protect Telangana.

Addressing the Telangana Formation Day celebrations held at Telangana Bhavan, Rama Rao said that the BRS was not fighting for the sake of power but for the development and separate identity of Telangana, which was achieved after a prolonged struggle.

He alleged that the Congress came to power by giving false assurances and launching a vicious campaign against BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and the then BRS government.

The former minister alleged that the Congress “polluted” the state politics.

“Though the entire country rejected the Congress, it came to power in the state,” he lamented.

Recalling that the BRS always contested and won polls on its own and without any alliances, he said that the party’s defeat in the 2023 polls was due to the vicious campaign carried out by the Congress.

Alleging that the Congress government “pushed the state backwards by 25 years”, he said: “Though half of its term is over, this government did nothing for the state.”

“Farmers, youth and all other sections are unhappy under the Congress rule,” he said and wondered what Rahul Gandhi was doing when the government failed to keep its assurance of providing a large number of government jobs to unemployed youth.

He dared Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Rahul Gandhi to visit the Chikkadapally library and answer the questions of the unemployed youth.