Committed to supporting Telangana’s growth story: PM Modi

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday affirmed that the Union government is committed to supporting Telangana’s growth trajectory in realising the Viksit Bharat dream.
On the occasion of Telangana Formation Day, the prime minister extended his greetings to the people of Telangana.
“People of Telangana are known for their spirit of innovation and enterprise. The state is known for its glorious culture and history, one of courage and determination,” he said.
Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge extended their greetings to the people of Telangana.
Taking to X, Rahul Gandhi stated: “Warm greetings to the people of Telangana on their Formation Day. Telangana is the struggle and sacrifice of lakhs of people. Today we remember every individual who gave their life for the Telangana of their dreams. The Congress government today carries forward that legacy with social justice, equal opportunity and the dignity of every person of Telangana.”
Born out of sacrifice, resilience of millions
Kharge said that Telangana is born out of sacrifice, resilience and the unwavering aspirations of millions.
“The creation of Telangana stands as a defining moment in India’s democratic journey. Under the leadership of Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi, the Congress-led UPA government honoured the long-standing aspirations of the people and played a historic role in the formation of India’s youngest state. On this solemn day, we bow our heads in tribute to the countless martyrs, students, youth, employees, farmers and activists whose sacrifices and struggles made Telangana a reality. Their courage and commitment will forever remain etched in the soul of the state,” he said.
The AICC chief further said that the Congress government in Telangana is steadfastly working towards the vision of a true “Prajala Telangana”, a people-centric Telangana rooted in social justice, dignity, inclusive growth and equal opportunity for all.
“Through transformative welfare initiatives and people-first governance, every section of society is being empowered, uplifted and brought into the mainstream of progress,” he added.