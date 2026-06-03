Committed to supporting Telangana’s growth story: PM Modi

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday affirmed that the Union government is committed to supporting Telangana’s growth trajectory in realising the Viksit Bharat dream.

On the occasion of Telangana Formation Day, the prime minister extended his greetings to the people of Telangana.

“People of Telangana are known for their spirit of innovation and enterprise. The state is known for its glorious culture and history, one of courage and determination,” he said.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge extended their greetings to the people of Telangana.

Taking to X, Rahul Gandhi stated: “Warm greetings to the people of Telangana on their Formation Day. Telangana is the struggle and sacrifice of lakhs of people. Today we remember every individual who gave their life for the Telangana of their dreams. The Congress government today carries forward that legacy with social justice, equal opportunity and the dignity of every person of Telangana.”