Government helping people realise their dream, says CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Asserting that his government was serving as a bridge connecting society with its aspirations, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said his vision was to position Telangana not merely as a gateway to India but to the world.

He sought the support and cooperation of the people to achieve the goal of a one-trillion US dollar economy by 2034 and a three-trillion-dollar economy by 2047.

Addressing a gathering after unfurling the national flag at the Parade Ground as part of the formation day celebrations, Revanth said that over the past two-and-a-half years, his government had taken policy decisions and implemented programmes aimed at fulfilling the aspirations of farmers, youth and women while ensuring social justice and the welfare of SCs, STs, BCs, minorities and economically weaker sections among the upper castes.

“The government accorded equal priority to development and welfare and I can proudly say that Telangana is the only state implementing numerous welfare schemes and has emerged as a role model for the country,” he added.

He said: “We are serving as the bridge connecting society to its aspirations. It is the reason we do not consider this opportunity people have bestowed upon us merely as ‘power’. We do not perceive ourselves as rulers, rather as servants fulfilling our duties. We firmly believe and act upon the principle that a government is not merely the exercise of authority by a select few, but the collective representative of 4 crore Telangana people.”