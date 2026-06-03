Less dust, cleaner air: Hyderabad holds edge over major cities

HYDERABAD: Even as summer air pollution is emerging as a growing concern across Indian cities, Hyderabad has fared significantly better than several major metropolitan centres, recording fewer days with poor air quality compared to Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, according to data obtained from the Central Pollution Control Board’s Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS).

While winter pollution is typically associated with stagnant atmospheric conditions and fine particulate matter (PM2.5), summer pollution is driven largely by coarse particulate matter (PM10) and ground-level ozone.

Data for the April–June period reveal that Hyderabad recorded comparatively fewer days of PM10 and ozone exceedances over the past five years. Summer heat and intense sunlight trigger chemical reactions between nitrogen oxides (NOx) and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), leading to the formation of ground-level ozone.

Here too, Hyderabad’s record appears comparatively favourable. The city recorded around 30 ozone exceedance days in 2022, but the figure fell sharply to approximately eight days in 2023 and was negligible in subsequent years.

By comparison, Delhi registered between 40 and 75 ozone exceedance days annually during the same period, making it one of the country’s most affected cities.

For PM10 pollution, Hyderabad recorded about 37 days exceeding standards in 2022, which dropped sharply to around 11 days in 2023 and further to about 8 days in 2024. Significantly, the city has reported no PM10 exceedance days so far in 2026 (up to May 13), indicating substantial improvement.

In contrast, Delhi recorded around 76 PM10 exceedance days in 2022, 85 days in 2023, 82 days in 2024, and over 70 days in 2025, underscoring the scale of the challenge in northern India.