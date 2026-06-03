Less dust, cleaner air: Hyderabad holds edge over major cities

HYDERABAD: Even as summer air pollution is emerging as a growing concern across Indian cities, Hyderabad has fared significantly better than several major metropolitan centres, recording fewer days with poor air quality compared to Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, according to data obtained from the Central Pollution Control Board’s Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS).
While winter pollution is typically associated with stagnant atmospheric conditions and fine particulate matter (PM2.5), summer pollution is driven largely by coarse particulate matter (PM10) and ground-level ozone.
Data for the April–June period reveal that Hyderabad recorded comparatively fewer days of PM10 and ozone exceedances over the past five years. Summer heat and intense sunlight trigger chemical reactions between nitrogen oxides (NOx) and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), leading to the formation of ground-level ozone.
Here too, Hyderabad’s record appears comparatively favourable. The city recorded around 30 ozone exceedance days in 2022, but the figure fell sharply to approximately eight days in 2023 and was negligible in subsequent years.
By comparison, Delhi registered between 40 and 75 ozone exceedance days annually during the same period, making it one of the country’s most affected cities.
For PM10 pollution, Hyderabad recorded about 37 days exceeding standards in 2022, which dropped sharply to around 11 days in 2023 and further to about 8 days in 2024. Significantly, the city has reported no PM10 exceedance days so far in 2026 (up to May 13), indicating substantial improvement.
In contrast, Delhi recorded around 76 PM10 exceedance days in 2022, 85 days in 2023, 82 days in 2024, and over 70 days in 2025, underscoring the scale of the challenge in northern India.
Mumbai reported roughly 33 PM10 exceedance days in 2022, which declined to about 15 days in 2024, while Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru also recorded lower numbers than Delhi but generally remained above Hyderabad in some years.
Hyderabad less vulnerable to large-scale dust storms
According to experts, Hyderabad is less vulnerable to the large-scale dust storms that regularly affect northern India.
The Indo-Gangetic Plain experiences intense dust intrusions originating from arid regions of Rajasthan and neighbouring areas.
Strong winds transport dust across northern states, significantly increasing PM10 concentrations.
Hyderabad, meanwhile, typically experiences only localised dust events linked to short-duration thunderstorms and construction activity. These episodes are generally less severe and shorter in duration than those affecting cities in North India.
Despite the encouraging trends, experts caution that Hyderabad is not immune to summer pollution.
“The city’s rapid urban expansion, large infrastructure projects and growing vehicle population continue to generate dust and emissions. Construction and demolition activities, if not adequately regulated, can elevate PM10 levels, while increasing traffic contributes to ozone-forming pollutants,” said environmentalist Subba Rao.
He stated that unlike winter pollution, summer air quality requires year-round management rather than seasonal interventions.
“Measures like dust control at construction sites, improved road dust management, enhanced public transport, and stronger enforcement of emission norms are needed to maintain Hyderabad’s relatively favourable air quality,” he added.
While many Indian cities are witnessing increasing summer pollution episodes, Hyderabad’s data suggest that the city has so far managed to avoid the severe deterioration seen elsewhere. Environmental planners say this presents an opportunity to strengthen preventive measures now and ensure that urban growth does not come at the cost of cleaner air in the years ahead.