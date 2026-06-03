Pawan Kalyan insulted Telangana, its people and its icons: Minister Ponnam

HYDERABAD: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Tuesday accused Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan of insulting the Telangana statehood movement, the people of the state and its cultural icons.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, Prabhakar questioned Kalyan’s political relevance in Telangana, noting that his party had failed to win seats on its own in Andhra Pradesh and succeeded only as part of the BJP-TDP-Jana Sena alliance.

Referring to Pawan’s remarks earlier in the day, the minister said Telangana belongs to its four crore people and demanded an unconditional apology. He alleged that the Jana Sena chief had repeatedly displayed arrogance towards Telangana and its aspirations, adding that the state was achieved through a democratic movement against domination.

Prabhakar accused Pawan of speaking disrespectfully about the statehood movement and recalled his earlier opposition to the Telangana formation. He questioned whether the Jana Sena chief had ever supported Telangana martyrs, activists or the demand for a separate state during the agitation.

The minister also objected to Pawan’s comments on late folk singer and activist Gaddar, describing them as insensitive and disrespectful. He demanded an apology to Gaddar’s family and admirers.

Criticising Pawan’s remarks on Hyderabad, Prabhakar said that the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh continue to live, work and travel freely between the two states.

Prabhakar described Pawan as a “paid artist” and alleged that his political scripts were being written by either the BJP or the BRS.

He also questioned the rationale behind holding the proposed “Navanirmana Sabha” in Hyderabad on Telangana Formation Day, alleging that the Jana Sena chief was unable to address issues in Andhra Pradesh itself.