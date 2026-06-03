Physically challenged employee presents portrait, Guv hails extraordinary talent

HYDERABAD: Vaishnavi, a person with disabilities who works as a junior assistant with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), presented a portrait of Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla during Telangana Formation Day celebrations at Lok Bhavan on Tuesday.

She painted the portrait using her feet, a skill she developed over the years despite physical challenges. The Governor and the First Lady praised Vaishnavi’s talent, perseverance and determination. In recognition of her achievement, they felicitated her with a memento and a cash incentive. They also conveyed their blessings and wished her continued success in the future.