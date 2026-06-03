PPA team to assess Polavaram submergence risk in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) will undertake a two-day visit to Telangana on Wednesday and Thursday to study areas that could face submergence if water in the Polavaram Project is stored up to 45.72 metres (150 feet).

Telangana has consistently expressed concerns that the project could affect several areas in the state, including the surroundings of the Bhadrachalam temple complex and parts of the Heavy Water Plant at Manuguru. Officials have identified around 951 acres that may be impacted.

The visit follows directions from the National Green Tribunal (NGT), under which surveys of the Kinnerasani, Murredu and six other major streams have already been completed. Field-level studies in Bhadrachalam and Manuguru will focus on assessing the extent of submergence and possible mitigation measures.