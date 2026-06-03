Rain likely across Telangana for next three days

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has forecast light to moderate rainfall across several parts of Telangana over the next three days, with thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds likely to affect some districts.

According to the IMD, favourable conditions are developing for further advance of the southwest monsoon into additional parts of southern India and adjoining seas by June 4. Weather officials said an upper-air cyclonic circulation, currently centred over eastern Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring Chhattisgarh, is influencing weather patterns across the region.

A trough extending from the cyclonic circulation through Vidarbha, Telangana and Rayalaseema up to northeastern Tamil Nadu is expected to enhance moisture inflow and trigger rainfall activity across the state.

On Thursday, rainfall activity is likely to become more widespread, affecting most districts of Telangana.

Meteorologists have also predicted a gradual fall in maximum temperatures by 2°C to 4°C over the next four days.