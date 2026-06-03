Restore ex-sarpanch’s name to GP office building: Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has directed authorities in Siddipet district to implement Government Order (GO Rt No 96 dated February 24, 2020) by restoring and affixing the name “Raji Reddy Bhavan” on the gram panchayat office building at Timmapur village, Dubbaka mandal, within four weeks.

Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka disposed of a writ petition filed by Ramavaram Madhavi Reddy, a former MPTC member and advocate, who contended that despite the subsistence of the GO, authorities had failed to restore the name.

According to the petitioner, the gram panchayat had unanimously resolved in 2017 to name the newly constructed panchayat building after late Raji Reddy, a former sarpanch. The state government subsequently issued the GO, formally naming the building “Raji Reddy Bhavan,” taking into account the gram panchayat’s resolution, official recommendations, and the family’s contribution of Rs 4 lakh towards the construction.

The petitioner submitted that the name was defaced due to political rivalry and that a criminal case was registered in connection with the incident. A separate challenge to the GO through a writ petition in 2020 was later withdrawn on July 17, 2025.

Observing that the GO remains valid and operative, Justice Bheemapaka held that authorities were duty-bound to implement it in its true spirit. Recording the submission of the respondents’ counsel that necessary steps would be taken, the court directed the District Collector to restore the name “Raji Reddy Bhavan” on the panchayat office building in four weeks.