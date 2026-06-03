Shortage of CNG hits vehicle owners hard in erstwhile Karimnagar district

KARIMNAGAR; Thousands of CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) vehicle owners have been facing severe inconvenience in the erstwhile Karimnagar district as “No stock” boards frequently greet them at petrol pumps. Regular alerts about the unavailability of CNG are being circulated through WhatsApp groups created by petrol stations, offering little relief to vehicle owners.

Nearly 8,000 to 10,000 CNG vehicle owners, especially owners of three-wheelers and four-wheelers, are struggling due to the irregular supply of the fuel. Whenever fresh CNG supplies reach filling stations, serpentine queues of vehicles can be seen waiting for refuelling.

At present, CNG filling stations are available in Karimnagar city at Padmanagar, Vidyaranyapuri and Thimmapur, besides one station each in Ramagundam in Peddapalli district and Jagtial district. To manage the rush, several filling stations have created WhatsApp groups for customers and inform them whenever CNG stock arrives.