Telangana releases 91 life convicts on formation day; inmates leave jails as literates, job-ready

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Prisons department released 91 life convicts, including six female prisoners, from various jails on the occasion of state formation day.

They were released on Tuesday following a special remission granted by the governor.

Prison officials said that the released prisoners had been inmates for 10 to 16 years in various jails. This is the fourth premature release after the formation of Telangana and the second since Soumya Mishra assumed charge as director-general of Prisons and Correctional Services, they said.

According to officials, some of the released prisoners were illiterates when they were jailed but left the prisons as literates. They can now read and write.

Around 53 released prisoners expressed their willingness to pursue self-employment, agriculture, family businesses and other occupations, reflecting their determination to rebuild their lives through lawful and constructive means.

In a significant step towards rehabilitation, four female prisoners were provided with sewing machines under the Self-Employment Assistance Scheme funded through the Prison Development Fund. The assistance is expected to help them establish sustainable livelihoods and achieve economic self-reliance after their release.

Speaking to the TNIE, a woman prisoner regretted the “wrongdoing” that landed her in jail. “Jail is not the place one should be in. People shouldn’t do things that take them to jail,” she said.

The woman, a native of Bihar, is happy that she has been released. But at the same time, she is sad that both her husband and son will still be in Cherlapally prison.

“As I have completed the prescribed time for grant of remission, the government considered my name and released me. My husband and son have to spend some more years in jail. I am sure they too will be released in the near future,” she said.