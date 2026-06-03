Telangana releases 91 life convicts on formation day; inmates leave jails as literates, job-ready

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Prisons department released 91 life convicts, including six female prisoners, from various jails on the occasion of state formation day.
They were released on Tuesday following a special remission granted by the governor.
Prison officials said that the released prisoners had been inmates for 10 to 16 years in various jails. This is the fourth premature release after the formation of Telangana and the second since Soumya Mishra assumed charge as director-general of Prisons and Correctional Services, they said.
According to officials, some of the released prisoners were illiterates when they were jailed but left the prisons as literates. They can now read and write.
Around 53 released prisoners expressed their willingness to pursue self-employment, agriculture, family businesses and other occupations, reflecting their determination to rebuild their lives through lawful and constructive means.
In a significant step towards rehabilitation, four female prisoners were provided with sewing machines under the Self-Employment Assistance Scheme funded through the Prison Development Fund. The assistance is expected to help them establish sustainable livelihoods and achieve economic self-reliance after their release.
Speaking to the TNIE, a woman prisoner regretted the “wrongdoing” that landed her in jail. “Jail is not the place one should be in. People shouldn’t do things that take them to jail,” she said.
The woman, a native of Bihar, is happy that she has been released. But at the same time, she is sad that both her husband and son will still be in Cherlapally prison.
“As I have completed the prescribed time for grant of remission, the government considered my name and released me. My husband and son have to spend some more years in jail. I am sure they too will be released in the near future,” she said.
For another prisoner, a native of Mulugu who was jailed in a murder case in 2010, it was a case of second time lucky. His name was considered for remission last time but he missed the eligibility criteria of time spent in jail by less than a month.
“I was not lucky last time. Though my name was considered, I was not released because I missed the eligibility criteria by just a few days. I am glad my name was considered again,” he added.
Employment opportunities
Earlier addressing the gathering, DG Soumya Mishra said that 38 of the 91 released prisoners have been provided employment opportunities in various fuel retail outlets being run by the Telangana Prisons department. “These appointments are aimed at providing immediate livelihood support and facilitating their smooth transition into the mainstream,” she said.
“This is not just the release of prisoners but the beginning of a new phase of life founded on responsibility, dignity and hope,” she added.
The DG urged them to make the best use of the second chance provided to them, lead law-abiding lives and become productive members of society. She advised them to remain connected with their families, contribute positively to their communities and serve as examples of successful rehabilitation.
Referring to the employment and self-employment assistance extended to the released prisoners, she stated that livelihood opportunities play a vital role in helping former prisoners rebuild their lives with confidence and self-respect.