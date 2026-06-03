Telangana vehicle owners must update mobile number, email on VAHAN portal within a month for E-Challans

HYDERABAD: Vehicle owners in Telangana have been directed to mandatorily update their mobile numbers and e-mail addresses on the VAHAN portal within a month, following the state government’s decision to enable the electronic service of traffic and motor vehicle challans through SMS, WhatsApp and e-mail.

The Transport department issued a GO implementing the amended provisions of Rule 167 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 1989, which were notified earlier this year by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The move is aimed at strengthening digital enforcement mechanisms and ensuring faster delivery of notices related to traffic and motor vehicle violations.

Under the amended rules, challans issued under Rule 167(1) or Rule 167(2) of the CMVR can now be served through electronic communication channels, including SMS, WhatsApp and e-mail. The Transport department has formally notified the adoption of these provisions in Telangana.