Telangana vehicle owners must update mobile number, email on VAHAN portal within a month for E-Challans

HYDERABAD: Vehicle owners in Telangana have been directed to mandatorily update their mobile numbers and e-mail addresses on the VAHAN portal within a month, following the state government’s decision to enable the electronic service of traffic and motor vehicle challans through SMS, WhatsApp and e-mail.
The Transport department issued a GO implementing the amended provisions of Rule 167 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 1989, which were notified earlier this year by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The move is aimed at strengthening digital enforcement mechanisms and ensuring faster delivery of notices related to traffic and motor vehicle violations.
Under the amended rules, challans issued under Rule 167(1) or Rule 167(2) of the CMVR can now be served through electronic communication channels, including SMS, WhatsApp and e-mail. The Transport department has formally notified the adoption of these provisions in Telangana.
The government has given vehicle owners one month from the date of publication of the notification to update their contact details on the VAHAN portal. After the expiry of this period, any challan sent electronically to the registered mobile number or e-mail address will be deemed to have been duly served on the vehicle owner.
Officials said the initiative would facilitate quicker communication of traffic violations and improve compliance with motor vehicle regulations.
The electronic service of challans is also expected to enhance the effectiveness of traffic enforcement systems, including automated monitoring and detection mechanisms.
The order has been communicated to the Transport Commissioner, Director General of Police, Commissioners of Police of Hyderabad and Cyberabad, district collectors and registering authorities across the state for implementation.
However, the GO has nowhere mentioned what action would be taken by the officials if the person had not updated their details within one month.