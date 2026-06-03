TRIICL formed to boost rural internet connectivity

HYDERABAD: The state government has constituted the Telangana Rural Internet Infrastructure Corporation Limited (TRIICL) to strengthen broadband connectivity in rural areas under the Centre’s Amended BharatNet Programme (ABP).

According to a Government Order issued by the Information Technology, Electronics and Communications department, TRIICL will function as a special purpose vehicle (SPV) jointly promoted by the Central and State governments in line with Ministry of Communications guidelines.

The corporation will be responsible for planning, execution, implementation, operation and maintenance of the BharatNet network connecting mandal headquarters with gram panchayats across the state.

The board will comprise a chief executive officer and four directors representing the Information Technology, Finance, Panchayat Raj and Energy departments. The Centre will nominate an ex-officio chairman and four directors. T-Fiber Managing Director P Venu Prasad has been appointed CEO of TRIICL.

Officials said the Centre agreed to provide financial support following requests made by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu. The Union government has approved Rs 2,600 crore over 10 years, at Rs 260 crore annually, towards operations, maintenance, electricity charges and other expenses.

The Union Cabinet approved the Amended BharatNet Programme in 2023 to upgrade BharatNet Phase-I and Phase-II networks and extend broadband connectivity to uncovered villages. Under programme guidelines, states are required to establish dedicated corporations to implement fibre connectivity projects.

T-Fiber will continue to manage the network up to district and mandal headquarters.