70 tribal families in ‘no man’s land’ after foresters stop housing works in Telangana

ADILABAD: Five months ago, 15 Kolam (Scheduled Tribe) families in the remote tribal village of Kumarikunta dismantled their huts and dug foundation pits after receiving sanction letters for Indiramma houses.

Their hopes of moving into permanent homes, however, were stalled when forest officials stopped the construction, citing the village’s location within the core area of the Kawal Tiger Reserve.

Today, with the monsoon setting in, the families are living in temporary shelters, uncertain when they will be allowed to build their houses.

Kumarikunta, a tribal habitation in Adilabad district, was allotted Indiramma houses for all 70 families in the village.

According to residents, officials visited the village about five months ago and distributed sanction letters. Encouraged by the approvals, 15 beneficiary families removed their huts and dug foundation pits. Soon afterwards, forest officials intervened and halted the works, stating that the proposed construction site falls within the core area of the Kawal Tiger Reserve.

Attram Manik Rao and Marubai said they had removed their huts and dug foundation pits in anticipation of constructing new houses, only to see the works abruptly stopped. “The pits are now filled with rainwater and we are forced to live in temporary huts. We survive through agriculture and daily wage work, but our dream of owning a permanent house has been put on hold,” they said.