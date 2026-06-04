Ex-YSRCP MLA seeks anticipatory bail in Gandipet land grab case

HYDERABAD: Former YSRCP MLA from Vinukonda in Andhra Pradesh, Bolla Brahma Naidu, on Wednesday filed a petition before the Telangana High Court seeking anticipatory bail in connection with a land-grabbing case registered at the Narsingi Police Station in Rangareddy district.

The case relates to alleged attempts to encroach upon government land in Survey No. 18 of Gandipet, Rangareddy district. According to the police, a criminal case was registered over an alleged conspiracy to usurp the land by creating and using forged Government Orders (GOs).

The investigation was launched based on a complaint lodged by the Tahsildar. Cyberabad Police have arrested three accused in the case and are continuing efforts to trace the remaining accused, including the former MLA, who is reportedly absconding.

As part of the investigation, police teams recently conducted searches at Brahma Naidu’s residence in Narasaraopet. Amid the ongoing probe, he approached the High Court seeking protection from arrest.

In his petition, Brahma Naidu requested the court to direct the police to grant him bail in the event of his arrest. He stated that, as a former public representative, he respects the rule of law and is willing to comply with any conditions imposed by the court. He also assured the court of his full cooperation with the investigation.

The Telangana High Court is scheduled to hear the anticipatory bail plea on Thursday.