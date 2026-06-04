High ploughing costs hit farmers in kharif season

WARANGAL: As the monsoon season approaches, farmers have begun ploughing their fields in preparation for the kharif season. However, hike in fuel prices have forced tractor owners to increase their rental charges.

Tractor owners are now charging Rs 6,000 to Rs 6,500 per acre for ploughing, compared to Rs 4,500 to Rs 5,000 per acre last year.

T Ravinder Reddy, a farmer from Peddapendyal village in Dharmasagar mandal of Hanamkonda district, stated that the rent hike has increased cultivation costs for his four-acre land, where he plans to grow cotton and paddy. Similarly,

P Srinivas, a farmer from Uppugal village in Jangaon district, noted that the vast majority of farmers rely on tractors for land preparation.

Meanwhile, agriculture department officials in Warangal and Mahbubabad districts expect cotton cultivation to increase this season compared to last year.

Officials stated that department staff have already launched a mandal-level survey to assess crop cultivation patterns. Once finalised, a detailed report will be submitted to the government.