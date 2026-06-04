Light to moderate rainfall over next three days in Telangana: IMD

HYDERABAD: Several parts of the state saw light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday with the highest being recorded in Enkuru of Khammam district at 7 cm followed by Shabad of Rangareddy district at 4 cm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall across parts of Telangana over the next three days, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

According to IMD, conditions are favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance further on June 4 into more parts of the southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep Islands, Kerala, parts of Tamil Nadu, and additional areas of the Bay of Bengal.

A trough extending from western Uttar Pradesh to north Tamil Nadu, passing through Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Telangana and Rayalaseema at an altitude of 1.5 km above mean sea level, has formed over the region. Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation over east Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Chhattisgarh weakened on Wednesday. Another trough extending from east Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring Chhattisgarh to northeast Tamil Nadu has also weakened.

Maximum temperatures across the state are likely to decrease gradually by 2°C to 4°C over the next four days, the department said.