My respect for Telangana will never diminish: AP DyCM Pawan Kalyan

HYDERABAD: AP Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan has strongly reaffirmed his respect for Telangana and its people, describing the state as the rightful “inheritance of its sons of the soil.” He rejected attempts to portray him as anti-Telangana, stressing that regional hatred only damages national integrity.
Speaking to the media after paying homage at the Amarajeevi Potti Sreeramulu Smruthi Vanam (memorial) in Shakamuru, Amaravati, Pawan Kalyan clarified that his remarks questioning “whose jagir Telangana is” were directed only at those who opposed his entry into the state, and not against Telangana itself.
“My affection for Telangana and respect for the youth who fought for it will never diminish,” he said.
The actor-turned-politician stressed that Potti Sreeramulu had sacrificed his life for the creation of linguistic states, which was not an act of regional hatred.
He warned that sowing seeds of division among people leads to destruction and harms national unity. “There are deep bonds between the people of AP and Telangana — familial ties, business relationships, and social connections. Why then provoke hostility between them?” he asked.
He urged the Congress to refrain from inciting regionalism and to uphold a clear national vision. “If Congress continues to stoke regional animosities, how will it guide Gen Z on the importance of national stability?” he asked.
He added that his plan to hold a public meeting in Telangana after 12 years was unnecessarily obstructed, noting that he did not believe Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was behind it, but rather that “certain individuals” had created hurdles.
Regarding ex-minister KT Rama Rao’s comments, he said he had not listened to them in their entirety and left the matter at that.
Pawan reiterated that national integrity and social cooperation must be the guiding principles for all parties, cautioning that divisive rhetoric only weakens society and distracts people from focusing on development and the future of the state.