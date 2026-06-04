Rs 1,000 crore biologics facility inaugurated in Telangana's Sangareddy

SANGAREDDY: Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Wednesday inaugurated the biologics manufacturing facility of Theranyme Biologics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma at Borpatla village in Hatnoora mandal of Sangareddy district.

Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarsimha attended the inauguration along with TGIIC chairperson Nirmala Jagga Reddy and Aurobindo Pharma chairman Nityananda Reddy.

Built at an investment of around Rs 1,000 crore, the facility is expected to generate employment for about 1,500 people. The plant will manufacture biologics and biopharmaceutical products used in the treatment of cancer and other serious illnesses.

According to company officials, the products manufactured at the facility will be supplied to domestic and international markets, including the United States.

The plant has been developed under a Master Service Agreement signed with the Singapore arm of global pharmaceutical company MSD. The facility includes mammalian cell culture bioreactors and isolator lines with the capacity to produce an estimated 25 million to 30 million vials annually.

Speaking on the occasion, Sridhar Babu said Telangana continues to attract investments in the pharmaceutical sector and that the government was focusing on industrial growth alongside employment generation.