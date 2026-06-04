Tapgate accused ASP raided, arrested by ACB

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested suspended Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nayini Bhujanga Rao after conducting searches at 16 locations in connection with a disproportionate assets case.
Bhujanga Rao is Accused No. 3 (A-3) in the sensational phone-tapping case. He will be produced before a court on Thursday.
ACB DSP G Sridhar said officials conducted searches at 16 locations, including Bhujanga Rao’s residence in Hyderabad. One of the locations searched was in Thungathurthy in Suryapet district. The searches began at 9 am and continued until 6 pm.
During the searches, officials found documents relating to 27.29 acres of agricultural land in Suryapet and Nalgonda districts, five open plots, two houses and one commercial building in Hyderabad.
They also found about Rs 3.83 lakh in cash, bank balances amounting to Rs 8 lakh and gold ornaments weighing around one kg at Bhujanga Rao’s residence. In addition, officials detected one Maruti Swift car and one KIA Seltos car. The total value of the assets identified was estimated at Rs 5.92 crore. However, officials said the market value could be several times higher than their document value.
Bhujanga Rao acquired assets before suspension
During the searches, officials also found 29 liquor bottles at Bhujanga Rao’s residence. The Excise department was informed for necessary action.
ACB officials said all the assets had been acquired before Bhujanga Rao was suspended from service.
He was suspended nearly two years ago after being arrested by Panjagutta police in the phone-tapping case. He spent nearly a year in prison before being granted bail by the High Court.
In the present ACB case, officials said he would be produced before a court on Thursday and remanded to judicial custody. The case is under investigation.