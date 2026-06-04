Tapgate accused ASP raided, arrested by ACB

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested suspended Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nayini Bhujanga Rao after conducting searches at 16 locations in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

Bhujanga Rao is Accused No. 3 (A-3) in the sensational phone-tapping case. He will be produced before a court on Thursday.

ACB DSP G Sridhar said officials conducted searches at 16 locations, including Bhujanga Rao’s residence in Hyderabad. One of the locations searched was in Thungathurthy in Suryapet district. The searches began at 9 am and continued until 6 pm.

During the searches, officials found documents relating to 27.29 acres of agricultural land in Suryapet and Nalgonda districts, five open plots, two houses and one commercial building in Hyderabad.

They also found about Rs 3.83 lakh in cash, bank balances amounting to Rs 8 lakh and gold ornaments weighing around one kg at Bhujanga Rao’s residence. In addition, officials detected one Maruti Swift car and one KIA Seltos car. The total value of the assets identified was estimated at Rs 5.92 crore. However, officials said the market value could be several times higher than their document value.