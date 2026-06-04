Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to address public meeting in Uddandapur

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would personally inspect and review the progress of ongoing irrigation projects in erstwhile Mahbubnagar district.

During his two-day visit to the district, the chief minister will stay overnight at Somashila on June 4 and will address a public meeting at Uddandapur on June 5.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Revanth Reddy will arrive at the Makthal helipad in Narayanpet district at 3 pm on Thursday.

Officials will brief him on the progress of the Makthal-Narayanpet-Kodangal Lift Irrigation Scheme (MNKLIS) and the proposed barrages across Krishna and Bhima rivers. He will then inspect the ongoing works under the MNKLIS project. He will conduct an aerial survey of the Koyilsagar project, the proposed barrages on Krishna and Bhima rivers and the Priyadarshini Jurala project dam area.

The chief minister will then reach Gudemdoddi in Dharur mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal district, where he will inspect the Gudemdoddi Reservoir and the Nettempadu Lift Irrigation Scheme Stage-1 pump house.