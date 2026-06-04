Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to address public meeting in Uddandapur

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would personally inspect and review the progress of ongoing irrigation projects in erstwhile Mahbubnagar district.
During his two-day visit to the district, the chief minister will stay overnight at Somashila on June 4 and will address a public meeting at Uddandapur on June 5.
According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Revanth Reddy will arrive at the Makthal helipad in Narayanpet district at 3 pm on Thursday.
Officials will brief him on the progress of the Makthal-Narayanpet-Kodangal Lift Irrigation Scheme (MNKLIS) and the proposed barrages across Krishna and Bhima rivers. He will then inspect the ongoing works under the MNKLIS project. He will conduct an aerial survey of the Koyilsagar project, the proposed barrages on Krishna and Bhima rivers and the Priyadarshini Jurala project dam area.
The chief minister will then reach Gudemdoddi in Dharur mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal district, where he will inspect the Gudemdoddi Reservoir and the Nettempadu Lift Irrigation Scheme Stage-1 pump house.
Later, he will travel to Somashila and hold a high-level review meeting on all major irrigation projects in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district at the Riverfront Mrugavani Resort.
On Friday, the chief minister will visit the Yellur Pump House in Kollapur mandal of Nagarkurnool district. He will inspect several components of the PRLIS, including the Package-3 Head Regulator, Package-2 Narlapur Reservoir, Package-1 Delivery Cistern and the Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme’s lift-1 pump house.
After arriving at Kummera helipad, he will review the Stage-3 pump house under PRLIS Package-8 and Packages 9, 10 and 11 related to the Vattem Reservoir. Then he will reach Kothur in Bhoothpur mandal of Mahbubnagar district and inspect works related to Packages 14 and 15 of the Karivena Reservoir. He will also interact with the media.
Later, the chief minister will proceed to Uddandapur in Jadcherla mandal, where he will inspect works under Packages 17 and 18 of the Uddandapur Reservoir. He will address a public meeting at Uddandapur before departing for Hyderabad later in the evening.