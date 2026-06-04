Telangana, German state to exchange tech, skill training, startups and more

HYDERABAD: Telangana and Germany’s Thuringia state on Wednesday signed an MoU on mutual cooperation in technology, skill training, startups and life sciences.

The agreement was signed during a meeting Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had with a high-level delegation led by Thuringia Minister-President Mario Voigt in the presence of ministers D Sridhar Babu and Vivek Venkatswamy.

Referring to Telangana as a leading centre for progress and innovation in India, Voigt said that the impressive success story of Telangana holds a special place in India-Germany partnership dynamics. “We would like to partner with the successful state of Telangana and create a win-win situation for both sides,” he said.

The chief minister highlighted the urgent need for pivoting to priority skill training areas in the age of artificial intelligence, with focus on workforce needs in countries like Germany, Japan and South Korea. He sought the support of Thuringia leadership in reshaping the skilling curriculum under the Young India Skills University (YISU), Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs) and Polytechnic institutes.

Responding to this, Voigt said that a need-based, tailor-made skilling curriculum could be created for Telangana, in collaboration with Thuringia’s industry and academia.

Revanth further explained that Telangana’s workforce played a key role in the success of Silicon Valley and that a vast majority of top global executives hail from Hyderabad. In this context, he stated that the fast-changing dynamics of AI demand a pivotal transformation in addressing skilling and training, especially with training in languages like German.