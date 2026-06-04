Telangana is indeed jagir of its people: KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: Reacting to a statement made by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan in Hyderabad on Tuesday, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that Telangana is indeed the “jagir of the people of Telangana”.

During a meet-the-press programme organised here, Rama Rao said that Telangana belongs to its people and warned against attempts to undermine the spirit and sacrifices behind the separate statehood movement.

“Telangana belongs to four crore people who live here and those who struggled for six decades to achieve statehood,” he said.

On Pawan Kalyan’s comments on regionalism, Rama Rao wondered why the Telangana statehood movement was being portrayed negatively while similar movements elsewhere were celebrated.

“If regionalism is dangerous, can Potti Sreeramulu’s 58-day fast demanding a separate Andhra state be considered regionalism?” he asked.

The former minister alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was encouraging economic regionalism by diverting industries and investments away from Telangana to Gujarat.