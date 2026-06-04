Telangana police get four-day custody of PMJ robbery mastermind

KARIMNAGAR: The prime accused in the sensational daylight robbery at the PMJ Jewels showroom in Karimnagar, Subodh Singh alias “Golden Thief”, was taken into police custody for four days on Wednesday for further interrogation.

Subodh was brought from a jail in Bihar and lodged in Karimnagar district jail on May 28. Seeking to further investigate his role in the case, Karimnagar police filed a petition seeking his custody. Acting on the plea, the court granted four days of police custody. He was subsequently taken from judicial custody in Karimnagar jail and shifted for questioning.

According to investigators, Subodh had been lodged in Purnia jail in Bihar since 2018 and masterminded robberies of jewellery shops from inside prison by directing criminal gangs operating across different states.

Police believe his interrogation could reveal crucial information related to the PMJ robbery as well as other similar offences. Efforts are continuing to trace the remaining accused.

Earlier, police arrested three persons in connection with the case, including gang members and a SIM card seller who allegedly assisted the robbers. So far, investigators have identified 13 accused in the case.