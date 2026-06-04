Telangana, South Africa talk cooperation in education, healthcare & more

HYDERABAD: Telangana and South Africa on Wednesday discussed opportunities for cooperation in education, healthcare, medical tourism and investments during a meeting between Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile in Hyderabad.

Revanth, accompanied by IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarsimha, held talks with the visiting delegation on areas where the two sides could expand collaboration.

During the meeting, the chief minister highlighted Hyderabad’s education and skill-development ecosystem, saying it had helped the city emerge as a major centre for talent in information technology, pharmaceuticals, defence and aerospace sectors. He also referred to the growing presence of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in the city.

The discussions also touched on healthcare and medical tourism. Revanth said Hyderabad’s hospitals attract patients from several countries because of the availability of specialised treatment at comparatively lower costs.

He said the state was working to strengthen the city’s position in healthcare services and skilled workforce development.

The chief minister also invited the South African delegation to participate in the Telangana Rising Global Summit scheduled to be held in December 2026. He briefed the delegation on Bharat Future City, the proposed greenfield urban development project planned near Hyderabad’s international airport.

Sridhar Babu invited South African businesses to explore investment opportunities in Telangana, while Rajanarsimha highlighted Hyderabad’s role in the production of bulk drugs and vaccines and outlined the state’s plans to expand healthcare infrastructure.