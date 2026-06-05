A unique 1,000-year-old temple in Telangana where heroes are still worshipped

KARIMNAGAR: An 11th-century Veeragallu (hero stone), believed to commemorate a warrior who died in a battle between the Kakatiyas and the native Polavasa rulers, is worshipped in the sanctum sanctorum alongside a Shivalingam at the ancient Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Mallannapeta village of Jagtial district.

Historian and researcher Karipe Raj Kumar says the practice is extremely rare as the hero stone occupies the sanctum sanctorum in this temple. He says it was likely installed by the Polavasa rulers in honour of a high-ranking warrior who fell in battle.

“The war between the Kakatiya rulers and the native Polavasa rulers took place in this region during the 11th century. This hero stone probably belongs to a royal soldier of high rank,” Raj Kumar points out.

“The lingam is also worshipped here but as a sub-deity,” the historian adds.

He notes that Mallannapeta has a history stretching back more than 1,000 years and that the Mallikarjuna Swamy temple is among the oldest surviving temples in the region. According to the historian, the shrine enjoyed patronage from the Rashtrakutas, Kalyani Chalukyas, Kakatiyas, Polavasa rulers and local chieftains over the centuries.

The temple is also architecturally distinctive as a two-storeyed structure. While the upper sanctum is presently empty, the lower section houses a sanctum supported by four Rashtrakuta-style pillars. The antarala and mukha mandapa contain 12 pillars displaying Chalukya, Kakatiya and Polavasa influences, Raj Kumar adds.