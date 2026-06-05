Andhra Pradesh Dy CM Pawan never spoke against Telangana: BJP chief Ramchander Rao

HYDERABAD: Criticising both the BRS and Congress regimes for lacking a clear policy on irrigation projects and water management, state BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Thursday alleged that though the Telangana movement was fought under the slogan of “water, funds and jobs”, those core objectives remain unfulfilled till today.

Participating in a “meet the press” programme organised by Press Club of Hyderabad here, the BJP leader said that Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan has never spoken against Telangana.

“Every citizen has the constitutional right to contest elections from anywhere in this country,” he said.

Mocking the Congress and BRS, he said their opposition to Jana Sena’s political expansion in Telangana indicated their fear of growing competition. He also alleged that the “Cockroach Party” was backed by urban Naxal elements and leaders like Arvind Kejriwal.

Ramchander accused both the Congress and BRS of attempting to revive Telangana sentiment for political gains.

He also said that the BJP will contest the GHMC and other elections on its own, while alliance matters will be dealt with by the national leadership.

The BJP leader, meanwhile, said that the universities in Telangana have been functioning with part-time faculty for several years, reflecting the failure of successive governments in addressing employment and education issues.

He accused the previous BRS regime of pushing a surplus-budget state into heavy debt and alleged that nearly Rs 20,000 crore worth of bills owed to contractors for government works remain pending.

He criticised former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for accepting only 299 tmc of water share for Telangana in Krishna river and signing the agreement in haste. He further alleged that Telangana’s interests in Krishna water allocations were being compromised and accused the state government of indirectly supporting Karnataka on the issue.