Andhra Pradesh Dy CM Pawan never spoke against Telangana: BJP chief Ramchander Rao

HYDERABAD: Criticising both the BRS and Congress regimes for lacking a clear policy on irrigation projects and water management, state BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Thursday alleged that though the Telangana movement was fought under the slogan of “water, funds and jobs”, those core objectives remain unfulfilled till today.
Participating in a “meet the press” programme organised by Press Club of Hyderabad here, the BJP leader said that Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan has never spoken against Telangana.
“Every citizen has the constitutional right to contest elections from anywhere in this country,” he said.
Mocking the Congress and BRS, he said their opposition to Jana Sena’s political expansion in Telangana indicated their fear of growing competition. He also alleged that the “Cockroach Party” was backed by urban Naxal elements and leaders like Arvind Kejriwal.
Ramchander accused both the Congress and BRS of attempting to revive Telangana sentiment for political gains.
He also said that the BJP will contest the GHMC and other elections on its own, while alliance matters will be dealt with by the national leadership.
The BJP leader, meanwhile, said that the universities in Telangana have been functioning with part-time faculty for several years, reflecting the failure of successive governments in addressing employment and education issues.
He accused the previous BRS regime of pushing a surplus-budget state into heavy debt and alleged that nearly Rs 20,000 crore worth of bills owed to contractors for government works remain pending.
He criticised former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for accepting only 299 tmc of water share for Telangana in Krishna river and signing the agreement in haste. He further alleged that Telangana’s interests in Krishna water allocations were being compromised and accused the state government of indirectly supporting Karnataka on the issue.
Ramchander Rao also demanded an explanation from the Congress government for not implementing the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana in Telangana.
The former MLC also claimed that people had already given opportunities to both BRS and Congress and were now inclined to give the BJP an opportunity to serve them. He pointed to the party’s improved performance in local body and MLC elections and said the response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent public meeting exceeded expectations.
‘BRS lost support base in north Telangana’
Ramchander Rao further claimed that the BRS has lost significant support in north Telangana and that many people have virtually forgotten the party.
He noted that the BJP’s vote share has increased across districts and cited the party’s rise in West Bengal from three seats to 208 seats as an example of its growth potential. He expressed confidence that the BJP’s national leadership is focusing on Telangana and vowed to bring the party to power in the state.
Highlighting irrigation concerns, he alleged that the BRS government mishandled the Krishna river water allocation issue and claimed that a `1.3 lakh crore project on the Godavari failed to adequately benefit Telangana farmers.
He accused the previous government of irregularities in irrigation projects and criticised the current Congress government for delaying decisions by revisiting projects such as Pranahita-Chevella and debating the proposed height of the Tummidihatti project.