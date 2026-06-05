Expedite irrigation projects: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday instructed officials to take all necessary steps to ensure early completion of irrigation projects in erstwhile Mahbubnagar district.

As part of his two-day visit to the district to review the progress of irrigation projects, the chief minister arrived at Makthal directly from Bengaluru, along with Karnataka’s former irrigation minister Bose Raju.

The officials explained the progress of the Makthal-Narayanpet-Kodangal Lift Irrigation Scheme (MNKLIS) and the proposed barrages across the Krishna and Bhima rivers.

Later, along with Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and other ministers including Jupally Krishna Rao,C Damodara Rajanarsimha and Vakiti Srihari, the chief minister inspected the ongoing works under the MNKLIS project.

He also conducted an aerial survey of the Koilsagar project, the proposed barrages on Krishna and Bhima rivers and the Priyadarshini Jurala Project dam area.

After that, Revanth reached Gudemdoddi in Dharur mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal district and inspected the Gudemdoddi Reservoir and the Nettempadu Lift Irrigation Scheme Stage-1 pump house.

Later in the evening, the chief minister held a high-level review meeting on all major irrigation projects, at the Riverfront Mrugavani Resort in Somasila.

During the meeting, he directed officials to prioritise land acquisition and expedite the process without any delays.

Revanth also directed the district collectors to coordinate closely with local MLAs and MLCs to resolve issues and complete land acquisition.

He instructed collectors to visit project sites personally, monitor progress on the ground, and ensure that pending land-related matters are settled at the earliest.

The chief minister also assured officials that the state government is prepared to release funds required for land acquisition on a continuous basis.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to completing major irrigation projects in the region,which are expected to strengthen irrigation infrastructure and benefit thousands of farmers across the district.