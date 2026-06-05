Forest range officer in Jagtial district lands in ACB net for accepting Rs 80,000 bribe

KARIMNAGAR: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials raided the Kodimyal Forest Range Office in Jagtial district on Thursday and caught Forest Range Officer Gulam Moinuddin red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000.

According to ACB officials, the officer had demanded Rs 2 lakh from the complainant in exchange for permission to cut and transport 120 teak trees.

The complainant had already paid an advance of Rs 1 lakh. After the work was completed, the accused officer reportedly agreed to the complainant’s request to reduce the remaining balance to Rs 80,000 and accepted the money.

In a statement, ACB authorities noted that the Rs 80,000 bribe was recovered from the table drawer where the officer was seated.

The officer was subsequently arrested and produced before the special judge for SPE and ACB cases in Karimnagar.

The case is currently under investigation. ACB officials withheld the complainant’s identity for security reasons. Investigators also reportedly questioned District Forest Officer M Ravi Prasad in connection with the case.