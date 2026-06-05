K Chandrasekhar Rao is the real betrayer of Telangana, says Nagarkurnool MP Mallu Ravi

HYDERABAD: Nagarkurnool MP Mallu Ravi on Thursday hit back at BRS working president KT Rama Rao for criticising Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, asserting that the latter was providing transparent and people-centric governance in the state.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, Ravi described Rama Rao’s allegation that Revanth was a “betrayer of Telangana” as baseless.

“Revanth Reddy remains accessible to the public and is fulfilling the promises made to the people of Telangana. Unlike the previous BRS regime, the present government is ensuring democratic and welfare-oriented governance,” he said.

The Congress MP alleged that BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was the real betrayer of Telangana, claiming that people lived under constant fear during the party’s decade-long rule.

He said Revanth was working for public welfare with the “dedication of a family elder” and had taken governance directly to the people through initiatives such as the 99-day public outreach programme.

Questioning how a government implementing welfare and development programmes could be termed anti-Telangana, Ravi accused KCR of misleading people and misgoverning the state for 10 years.

He said the people of Telangana had already delivered their verdict against the BRS in the 2023 Assembly elections, the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, various byelections and local body elections, proving that they had rejected the party’s politics.