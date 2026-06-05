Minister Ponguleti: Land value hike to be between 50 & 100 per cent

HYDERABAD: With the revised market value of lands coming into force from Friday, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said the government has raised rates by 50% to 100%.

Explaining the revision, Srinivasa Reddy said, “The minimum value of agricultural land in rural areas has been fixed at Rs 2.75 lakh per acre, Rs 5 lakh per acre in municipal corporations, Rs 10 lakh per acre within the HMDA limits, and Rs 15 lakh per acre within the ORR limits.”

During an informal interaction with reporters on Thursday, the minister said the revision of land values would fetch the government an additional income of Rs 1,400 crore per annum. He also clarified that the government has no intention of increasing registration charges in the state.

A people-centric decision: Ponguleti

The minister added that if there are any discrepancies or anomalies in the revised land values, the government will review them. Recalling that the previous BRS government had increased the registration fee from 6% to 7.5%, Srinivasa Reddy said, “Keeping in mind that even a 1% increase would impose a burden estimated at thousands of crores on the people, the government took a people-centric decision and revised land values using a scientific method that is closer to the actual market reality.”

He said the powers of sub-registrars had been curtailed to ensure there is no scope for irregularities or illegal practices. The minister urged citizens with complaints, doubts or suggestions regarding the revised land values to contact the toll-free number 1800 599 4788 or send messages via WhatsApp to 8247619983.