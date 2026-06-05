Monsoon enters Kerala, likely to reach Telangana next week

HYDERABAD: The southwest monsoon officially arrived in Kerala on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. With this, meteorologists expect the monsoon to reach Telangana by June 9 or 10. IMD Hyderabad said the first signs of the four-month rainy season are likely to be felt in the southern parts of the state, particularly in erstwhile Mahbubnagar district.

Meteorologists said that once the monsoon enters Telangana, it may take close to 10 days to spread across the entire state. Meteorologists noted that the projected timeline remains subject to change, as the monsoon’s advance depends largely on daily wind patterns. They stressed that the system does not move at a steady pace.

“There are years when the monsoon covers the whole state within three to four days. In some cases, however, it slows down considerably and remains over the same region for an extended period,” an IMD official explained.

They also pointed to the continuing influence of El Nino as a factor that could affect rainfall during the core monsoon months of July and August. “Even if the monsoon reaches Telangana on schedule, rainfall activity later in the season may not necessarily follow normal patterns,” the official added.