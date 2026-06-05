No further action on 13 acre land, HYDRAA tells court

HYDERABAD: HYDRAA on Thursday told the High Court that it would not take any further action on a 13.17-acre land parcel owned by NVN Constructions Pvt Ltd, during the hearing of a contempt petition arising from demolition activities at the site.

The matter came up before the vacation bench of Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka. Counsel for HYDRAA submitted a written statement stating that the agency had neither violated court orders nor intended to interfere with the property in future.

The dispute arose after HYDRAA allegedly treated the land as part of a waterbody and removed the compound wall, demolished security cabins, disconnected power supply and damaged machinery and other infrastructure. The company subsequently approached the high court with a contempt petition.

The matter was adjourned to June 8 for further hearing.