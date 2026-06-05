No interim relief for ex-YSRCP MLA in land grab case

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the Public Prosecutor to obtain instructions from the police on a petition filed by former YSRCP MLA Bolla Brahma Naidu seeking anticipatory bail in a land-grabbing case registered at Narsingi police station in Rangareddy district.

Justice Suddala Chalapathi Rao adjourned the matter to June 11, 2026.

The case concerns an alleged attempt to encroach upon government land in Survey No. 18 of Gandipet by creating and using forged Government Orders (GOs), according to the police. The case was registered on a complaint lodged by the tahsildar.

Cyberabad Police have arrested three accused and are searching for the remaining suspects, including Brahma Naidu, who is allegedly absconding. Police recently conducted searches at his residence in Narasaraopet as part of the investigation.

Seeking protection from arrest, Brahma Naidu told the court that he respects the rule of law, would cooperate with the investigation and comply with any conditions imposed by the court. He sought anticipatory bail pending completion of the probe.