Sangareddy irrigation officials accused of enabling land grab

SANGAREDDY: Residents have accused district irrigation officials of not only failing to prevent encroachments on lake buffer zones and Shikam (located within the Full Tank Limits) lands, but in some cases, also issuing No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for such properties..

With land prices soaring in Sangareddy and Patancheru constituencies, areas located close to Hyderabad, allegations have surfaced that government lands, lakes and ponds are being encroached upon for construction activities. Locals claim that some of those involved are politically influential leaders.

A Congress leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, alleged that officials were reluctant to act against influential persons for fear of repercussions.

The department has also come under criticism over encroachment attempts on buffer zone lands of the Singur project. After water levels in the reservoir were reduced for dam repair works, project lands near Khadirabad and Saipeta villages became visible.

Allegations emerged that a farmhouse owner was attempting to occupy portions of the land under the guise of constructing a temple. Former MLA Ch Kranti lodged a complaint with District Collector Prateek Jain, alleging that relatives of Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha were involved in the encroachment attempt. Despite multiple complaints, irrigation officials remained silent until the works were reportedly halted following the minister’s intervention.

Executive Engineer G Bheem acknowledged attempts to encroach the Full Tank Level (FTL) area and said the department stopped the works on the instructions of minister Rajanarasimha.