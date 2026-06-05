School department seeks Rs 21 crore for new campus in Telangana's Lalapet

The School Education department on Thursday informed the High Court that it had sought government sanction of Rs 21 crore under the Core Urban Region Economy (CURE) programme for construction of a permanent campus for the Government Girls Primary School at Seethaphalmandi-II, popularly known as Vijaya Dairy School, in Lalapet.

The submission was made before Justice Vakiti Ramakrishna Reddy during the hearing of a writ petition filed by parents over the safety of students studying in the ageing school building.

The department said the school has functioned for nearly six decades within the premises of the Vijaya Dairy. However, the building has deteriorated and is no longer considered safe.

The department informed the court that efforts are underway to identify suitable land, after which the project would be taken up under the CURE programme.

No further action on 13 acre land, HYDRAA tells court

HYDRAA on Thursday told the High Court that it would not take any further action on a 13.17-acre land parcel owned by NVN Constructions Pvt Ltd, during the hearing of a contempt petition arising from demolition activities at the site.

The matter came up before the vacation bench of Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka. Counsel for HYDRAA submitted a written statement stating that the agency had neither violated court orders nor intended to interfere with the property in future.

The dispute arose after HYDRAA allegedly treated the land as part of a waterbody and removed the compound wall, demolished security cabins, disconnected power supply and damaged machinery and other infrastructure. The company subsequently approached the high court with a contempt petition.

The matter was adjourned to June 8 for further hearing.

What action has been taken against officials, asks judge

The Telangana High Court on Thursday questioned whether the government had initiated action against officials who sanctioned building permissions and facilitated utility connections to structures later demolished by HYDRAA as unauthorised constructions on government land.

Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka raised the issue while hearing a batch of petitions filed by more than 25 residents of Patelguda village in Ameenpur on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The petitioners alleged that HYDRAA demolished their houses in September 2024 without prior notice, leaving several families homeless.

The court directed the authorities to file their counters and adjourned the matter to June 15.