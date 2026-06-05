Telangana villages’ diktat to parents: Opt for private schools, lose sops

MULUGU/HANAMKONDA: As the new academic year approaches and schools gear up for admissions, two gram panchayats in Telangana — Chinnaboyinapalli and Mupparam — have become the first in the state to adopt resolutions warning that beneficiaries of government welfare schemes could lose benefits such as subsidised rice and social security pensions if they choose to send their children to private schools.

The move is aimed at strengthening government schools and boosting enrolment. In Chinnaboyinapalli, a village of 2,400 people, the campaign comes with an additional measure.The gram panchayat resolved that private school vehicles would not be allowed to enter the village to transport students.

The move appears to have yielded immediate results. Following the resolution, 103 children were admitted to the DNT Upper Primary Government School.

Speaking to TNIE,Chinnaboyinapalli sarpanch N Nagarjuna wondered, “If they can afford private schools, why do they need government welfare schemes?”

GP diktat to affect private schools

N Nagarjuna added, “We have taken a decision to strengthen the government school in the village. If any family sends their children to a private school, we will check whether the family members are benefiting from any government schemes and will recommend to the concerned officials that those schemes like pension, food security card and other schemes be stopped for such families.”

The message is much the same in Mupparam village of Hanamkonda district, which has a population of 3,800.G Renuka, sarpanch of Mupparam, said, “We urge villagers to enrol their children in the government school. If anyone sends or joins their children in a private school from the village, we will stop government welfare schemes like pension, Indiramma houses, food security cards and others for their family in the village. The state government is providing quality education and free uniforms and books for students in government schools.”