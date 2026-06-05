Torrid days, deluges: Climate change may redraw weather map in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad’s weather may be heading towards a future of sharper contrasts. Residents who have grown used to blistering summers and sudden monsoon downpours could soon find both becoming more intense.

By 2030, the city could face nearly twice as many heatwave days and more frequent episodes of heavy rainfall, according to a new study that warns of a future marked by weather extremes across India.

The report, “Weathering the Storm: Managing Monsoons in a Warmer Climate”, prepared by Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI) India and IPE Global, projects that climate change will increase the intensity of extreme rainfall events across the country by 43% over the next five years. The result, researchers say, will be a hotter and wetter India, where cities must contend with rising temperatures and increasingly unpredictable monsoons.

Hyderabad figures prominently among the urban centres identified as vulnerable to these shifts. Along with Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Surat, Thane, Patna and Bhubaneswar, the city is expected to witness a two-fold increase in heatwave days by the end of the decade.

Scientists caution that the consequences extend beyond rising temperatures. Longer periods of extreme heat are often followed by intense bursts of rainfall, creating a cycle of weather extremes capable of overwhelming urban infrastructure, disrupting daily life and increasing the risk of flooding.

For Hyderabad, a city that has repeatedly witnessed roads turning into streams after heavy rain, the prospect of stronger downpours presents a fresh challenge. The study suggests that as temperatures climb, prolonged and irregular rainfall events are also likely to become more common.

The findings point to a broader transformation underway across the country. By 2030, nearly eight out of 10 districts in India are expected to experience multiple episodes of prolonged and irregular rainfall.