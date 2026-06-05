Wet season trailer plays in Telangana's Kamareddy district

KAMAREDDY/HYDERABAD: Telangana saw widespread rainfall on Thursday, with the highest recorded in Bhiknoor of Kamareddy district at 10.8 cm, followed by Sadasivanagar of the same district at 9.68 cm and Kamareddy town at 9.33 cm. Temperatures also significantly dropped from 46°C to 43.6°C in Suryapet.

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Kamareddy district between 4 pm and 5 pm.

In some areas, tree branches fell on roads, temporarily affecting traffic movement. Rainwater stagnated at several locations, including Nizamsagar ‘X’ Roads, Station Road, Ashok Nagar and the New Bus Stand area. People returning from work faced difficulties in reaching their homes.

Some paddy stocks at purchase centres were also affected by rainwater. Collector Ashish Sangwan told TNIE that the stocks would be shifted to rice mills and that farmers were not expected to suffer major losses.

Officials said all departments were alerted, and field-level staff were instructed to remain vigilant in view of previous cloudburst experiences.

The IMD Hyderabad said Telangana will likely see heavy pre-monsoon rains over the next four days.

Light to moderate rainfall is likely at several places across Telangana over the next three days. The weather office has also forecast a gradual fall in maximum temperatures by 2°C–4°C across the state during the next four days.