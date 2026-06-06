Bridge-cum-barrages on Krishna soon, says Revanth

JADCHERLA: Asserting that Telangana would utilise its rightful share of river waters, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday announced plans to construct a barrage near Jurala and several bridge-cum-barrages across the Krishna river. He said funds for the projects would be released through the green channel.

Addressing a public meeting before concluding his two-day tour of the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district, where he reviewed ongoing irrigation works, Revanth also expressed confidence that the Congress would retain power in the state. “Aur ek baar... Congress sarkar,” he declared, recalling that the TDP, Congress and BRS had each ruled for two consecutive terms between 1994 and 2024. “The Congress will be in power beyond 2034,” he said.

On the irrigation front, Revanth said Telangana was proposing to construct bridge-cum-barrages on the Krishna river in coordination with Karnataka. He said Karnataka had built similar structures on the Krishna and Bhima rivers and was utilising around 100 tmcft of water.

“The Congress is in power in Karnataka. Both states will share the construction cost of the bridge-cum-barrages. Telangana will seek 60% water from them,” he said.

Revanth said the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme would be completed from the headworks up to Uddandapur by June 2027, with works up to Lakshmidevpalli to be completed six months later.

He alleged that the previous BRS government spent around `1.81 lakh crore on irrigation without providing adequate water to farmers. According to him, the BRS government paid Rs 84,503 crore towards principal and interest on irrigation loans during its tenure, while the present government has paid Rs 52,120 crore in the last 30 months.