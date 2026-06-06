Former YSRCP MLA held in Rs 1000 crore land grab bid case

HYDERABAD: A day after the Telangana High Court refused to grant him interim protection, former YSRCP MLA Bolla Brahma Naidu was arrested by Cyberabad police in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, on Friday in connection with an alleged attempt to grab 10 acres of government land worth around Rs 1,000 crore in Gandipet village using fake GOs and forged records. Five other accused have already been arrested.

The case was registered by Narsingi police on May 23 based on a complaint by Gandipet tahsildar Srinivas Reddy that five fake GOs were circulated on social media to show that government land in Survey No. 18 had been regularised in favour of private persons.

Technology helped cops trace ex-MLA

During searches at the residences of key accused from the Nimmala family, police seized bank passbooks, MoU documents, mobile phones and a laptop.

Investigators said the Nimmala family had unsuccessfully claimed ownership of the land through court proceedings that were dismissed in October 2025. Police maintain that the 104-acre parcel in Survey No. 18 has been recorded as government land since 1954.

According to investigators, the family later entered into a conspiracy with Brahma Naidu and Bolla Ramesh to sell portions of the land at 3.5 crore per acre by falsely projecting ownership rights.

MoUs were executed and transactions worth about 12 crore allegedly took place among those involved.

Police said Brahma Naidu went into hiding after the case was registered, but was traced and arrested using technical evidence. Efforts are continuing to apprehend the remaining accused and trace the financial trail.

The investigation is continuing.