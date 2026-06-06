Government sanctions Rs 117 crore for Pushkaralu Phase-I works

JAGTIAL: SC and ST Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar on Friday said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had sanctioned Rs 117 crore in the first phase for development works at Dharmapuri and Koti Lingala ahead of the Godavari Pushkaralu scheduled for June 2027.

The minister, along with collector B Satya Prasad, reviewed Pushkaralu preparations and ongoing development works at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Dharmapuri.

He said infrastructure for devotees would include bypass roads, parking facilities and Pushkar ghats, adding that additional proposals would be submitted to the government through the district collector.