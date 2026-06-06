Light to moderate rain forecast across parts of Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has forecast light to moderate rainfall in many parts of Telangana over the next three days, with heavy rain likely at isolated places in some districts on Saturday.

According to the weather department, conditions are favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance further into parts of the central Arabian Sea, the entire Goa region, and some areas of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and the Bay of Bengal over the next two to three days.

While the trough extending from Marathwada to the southwest Arabian Sea has weakened, a cyclonic circulation over south Telangana and adjoining coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam also weakened on Friday morning.

The department said thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph are likely at isolated places across several districts of Telangana over the next three days. Maximum temperatures across the state are expected to gradually fall by 2-3°C over the next four days.