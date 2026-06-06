Telangana

Luxury Trump Towers enters Hyderabad

The Trump-branded twin-tower luxury residential project is being developed by Tribeca Developers, the Trump brand’s India partner, in collaboration with Ira Realty.
The project, registered in the name of Ira The Edge Developers LLP (Registration No. P02400010871), will come up on a 16,389.76 sq m site on Kokapet’s Golden Mile along the Outer Ring Road.
The project, registered in the name of Ira The Edge Developers LLP (Registration No. P02400010871), will come up on a 16,389.76 sq m site on Kokapet’s Golden Mile along the Outer Ring Road.Photo| Trump Tower website
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TGRERA) has registered the Trump Towers Hyderabad project at Kokapet, Gandipet, in Rangareddy district under Section 5 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act.

The project, registered in the name of Ira The Edge Developers LLP (Registration No. P02400010871), will come up on a 16,389.76 sq m site on Kokapet’s Golden Mile along the Outer Ring Road. It has an approved built-up area of 2,64,580 sq m and is scheduled for completion by May 15, 2031.

The Trump-branded twin-tower luxury residential project is being developed by Tribeca Developers, the Trump brand’s India partner, in collaboration with Ira Realty.