Luxury Trump Towers enters Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TGRERA) has registered the Trump Towers Hyderabad project at Kokapet, Gandipet, in Rangareddy district under Section 5 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act.

The project, registered in the name of Ira The Edge Developers LLP (Registration No. P02400010871), will come up on a 16,389.76 sq m site on Kokapet’s Golden Mile along the Outer Ring Road. It has an approved built-up area of 2,64,580 sq m and is scheduled for completion by May 15, 2031.

The Trump-branded twin-tower luxury residential project is being developed by Tribeca Developers, the Trump brand’s India partner, in collaboration with Ira Realty.