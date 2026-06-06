Private colleges sucking our blood: Parents seek government intervention to regulate surging fee

NIZAMABAD : “They are sucking our blood like mosquitoes do,” a parent, requesting anonymity, told TNIE while describing the financial strain of getting their child admitted in a private junior college.

With admissions for the 2026-27 academic year under way, parents across the district say they are scrambling to arrange funds as private and corporate junior colleges demand hefty fees, often running into Rs 80,000 to more than Rs 1 lakh a year, excluding books and study material.

Many parents argue that the state government should step in and regulate fees, alleging that colleges are exploiting the absence of any fee-control mechanism for Intermediate education. They point out that institutions charge separately, claiming to provide coaching for competitive examinations such as EAMCET, JEE and NEET.

“We do not have the luxury of opting out of this coaching offers,” a parent said.

Other parents complain that colleges insist on collecting up to 50% of the annual fee at the time of admission, leaving many households struggling to mobilise large sums at short notice.

“We are forced to borrow money or dip into our savings. The colleges know parents will do anything for their children’s future,” said yet another parent.

Education department officials admitted that complaints regarding Intermediate college fees are common. One official said that the government had previously intervened to regulate fees in private engineering colleges following similar concerns from parents.

“After fee structures were brought under regulation, complaints from engineering college parents reduced considerably. A similar mechanism for junior colleges could provide relief to families,” the official said.