Revanth’s 'ignorance' a threat to Telangana's interests, alleges Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: Launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over his remarks on Krishna river water utilisation, BRS leader T Harish Rao on Friday alleged that the former lacks basic awareness on Telangana’s irrigation sector and the state’s water rights.

In a statement issued here, the former minister said: “It’s unfortunate that the chief minister is unaware of the actual utilisation of Krishna waters during his tenure. Such ignorance poses a serious threat to Telangana’s interests.”

He also asked Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy to explain if the state leadership was unaware of official communications issued by its own government.

Harish Rao cited a letter written on May 2, 2026, by the Telangana engineer-in-chief (general) to the Krishna River Management Board, stating that Andhra Pradesh had utilised 74.23 per cent of available Krishna waters while Telangana’s share stood at only 25.77 per cent.

He asserted that unlike the chief minister, he was presenting facts backed by official records.

The BRS leader accused Revanth Reddy of spreading falsehoods to divert attention from the Congress government’s failures, including the neglected Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme.

He alleged that despite portraying himself as a son of Palamuru, the chief minister failed to complete the project, which is designed to provide irrigation to 12.30 lakh acres and drinking water to 1,226 villages.