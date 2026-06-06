Road proximity to determine land values

NALGONDA: The revised land rates, which came into effect across the state on Friday, have been placed in three categories based primarily on road proximity.

While land values have been hiked by 100 per cent, 50 per cent and 25 per cent depending on the area, registration charges remain unchanged.

The registration department has already updated its software to reflect these changes, enabling automatic calculation of the revised registration fees.

The minimum value of land in the state has now been increased from Rs 1.75 lakh to Rs 2.75 lakh per acre. The maximum cost of Rs 35 crore per acre, which is in Begumpet area, remains unchanged.

The hike is expected to generate an additional revenue of Rs 1,500 crore per year for the state treasury.

The realtors, meanwhile, said that the increased land costs would not have any negative impact on their business.

According to officials, the rate revision was finalised after thoroughly considering the prevailing land prices, current government registration values and open market rates in those respective regions.

As part of this process, the government had collected comprehensive proposals from sub-registrars of all districts during the last week of May. Based on those reports, higher authorities conducted field-level verifications and finalised the rates.

Zero to 100% hike

According to the latest decision taken by the government, strict guidelines have been issued to increase the value of agricultural and non-agricultural lands from zero up to a maximum of 100 per cent.

Changes have been made to the software to allow for an additional hike of 50 per cent, 25 per cent and 100 per cent depending on regional development and road connectivity.