Telangana government doctors protest transfer process, allege GO38 violation

HYDERABAD: Telangana government doctors staged a statewide protest on Friday against the transfer process, alleging violations of Government Order (GO) No 38.

Organised by the Telangana Government Doctors Association (TGGDA), the demonstrations took place at healthcare institutions-including Gandhi Hospital-as well as various district hospitals.

The protesting doctors demanded that the government strictly follow GO No 38 to ensure the same level of transparency seen during the 2024 transfer process. They insisted on an order-wise transfer mechanism for doctors with four years of tenure at a single station, alongside strict adherence to the rules governing the three-year priority and Zero Spouse categories.

A TGGDA delegation formally presented these grievances in a memorandum to Telangana Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha.

Meanwhile, Health Department officials stated that the transfers are handled through a transparent online portal.

The department confirmed that inpatient (IP), outpatient (OP), and surgical services remained fully operational despite the protest.